MHS warns others about social media scam

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local school is warning of a scam aimed at taking your money.

According to Mooreville High School, there is a fake social media page claiming to be MHS.

The scam is trying to convince people to buy a live stream for an upcoming baseball game.

MHS says this page is fake and there will be no live stream of the game.

The schools says this scam is common around state-playoff season in all sports.

If you see this fake Facebook page, do not click any links or send or send money.

It is suggested you report and block the page.

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