MHSAA announces 2024 Miss Basketball winners

PRESS RELEASE (MHSAA)- Seven stellar student-athletes represent Mississippi as “Miss Basketball,” presented by C Spire, for 2024 as announced by the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) and Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) on Tuesday.

Chosen by a state-wide committee of coaches and media members, each student-athlete represents her respective MHSAA classification (1A-7A).

1A – Keyauna Foote (Senior), Blue Mountain

2A – Macie Phifer (Junior), Ingomar

3A – Sa’Niyah Cook (Junior), Booneville

4A – Mattison Bell (Senior), Choctaw Central

5A – Dekyra Mitchell (Senior), Holmes County

6A – Kamiyha Griffin (Senior), South Panola

7A – Tootie Lockett (Senior), Starkville

Among the winners, Phifer and Cook both grabbed Miss Basketball honors in 2023, as well. Phifer was also named Miss Volleyball for Class 2A in 2023.

All Miss Basketball winners will be recognized during the 2024 MHSAA State Championships in the Mississippi Coliseum (February 29-March 2). Recipients will also be honored at a special awards luncheon, which will also be live-streamed on the NFHS Network, in the MHSAA Conference Center on March 5.