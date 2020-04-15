MHSAA Cancels All Spring Athletics And Activities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi High School Athletics Association has canceled all spring athletics and activities for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the executive committee made the decision in accordance to Governor Tate Reeve’s announcement, Tuesday, that all public schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.

“This is an extremely difficult day because we know how much work, dedication and sacrifice these students, coaches and their families have put into these sports and activities that are unable to finish their spring seasons,” MHSAA executive director Don Hinton said in the release.

“We join all of our schools in anticipation of a successful return to sports and activities in the fall of 2020. The MHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”

The MHSAA has also postponed all offseason activites and summer sports until at least June 1st.

To view the full release, click here: https://www.misshsaa.com/2020/04/15/all-sports-activities-canceled-until-start-of-next-school-year/