MHSAA changes policies after sidelining school runner last season

Changes impact complaints filed against student athletes and the appeal process

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When District Six State Senator Chad McMahan heard about the MHSAA’s decision to sideline Andrew Brown from track season last spring, he started looking into the private organization, which is the official sanctioning body of all public high school athletic competitions in Mississippi.

“We had a bill this year dealing with due process,” Sen. McMahan said.

The senator said he introduced the bill after learning that complaints filed with the MHSAA regarding alleged ineligibility, did not have to be in writing. The MHSAA ruling was appealed by Brown’s family. During the appeal hearing, McMahan says the MHSAA did not allow the family’s attorney, Jay Weir, to speak.

Last week, Senator McMahan brought his colleagues up to date on the MHSAA’s response, and the organization’s decision to revamp its appeals process.

“There was an outcry in this community for Andrew and his family. Imagine being the number one high school runner in Mississippi and being told you could not compete for your high school, even though you did your duty and represented Mississippi so well on a National stage,” Sen. McMahan said.

Although he couldn’t compete with his team last season, Brown was able to practice with them, and he took part in invitational meets, running against college athletes. Andrew, who is now a sophomore, says he is ready to compete for Tupelo this season.

“The ban really didn’t stop me from doing what I love. I feel like the competition I got outside of Mississippi was amazing, getting to race against college guys who were faster. It didn’t change anything except me not getting to compete for a state title, but I have three more years for that,” Andrew Brown said.

Andrew said the support he has received has been a source of inspiration and motivation.

“My team. They have been with me from lows and highs. Getting to practice with them has made it all amazing. My coach has been there since day one, very supportive,” Andrew said.

Andrew’s Dad Jim said he is glad the MHSAA has changed course.

“This is a huge victory for constitutional rights, students having legal representation, and due process. I want to thank Senator McMahan for his hard work. Bold efforts to fight on behalf of Andrew and other athletes,” Jim Brown said.

The Brown family attorney, Jay Weir, said he believes the new policy by the MHSAA puts everyone on a level playing field when it comes to the appeals process. And while the same rules are still in place, the MHSAA has already granted a request from Tupelo High School to allow Andrew to take part in the New Balance indoor invitational meet next month, the same competition the MHSAA sidelined him for last year.

