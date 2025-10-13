MHSAA Executive Director encourages schools to end tailgating

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – After a string of violent incidents at high school football games, state leaders are calling for change.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) is urging schools to end tailgating on campus.

Executive Director Rickey Neaves said the move comes after several weekend shootings near games across the state.

In a recent podcast, Neaves said many of the incidents began at or near tailgate areas, some involving alcohol.

He’s recommending that districts cancel on-campus tailgates and increase security, especially for homecomings and rivalry games.

