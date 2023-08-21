MHSAA gives schools option to back up Friday game times

Week one of MHSAA football is finally here but some fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see their team hit the field. The MHSAA announced today that schools have the option to back up game times to as late as eight o’clock due to the heat. Both teams have to agree on moving the game time.

The officials have been given the ability to call extra timeouts for hydration.

All of these changes are only available for this week. After Friday all game times will go back to 7 o’clock. WATCH: