East Webster baseball rallies to defeat West Marion in game one of 3A championship

PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster baseball defeated West Marion 12-6 on Tuesday to win game one of the 3A championship series.

The Wolverines had the lead early but a rough fourth inning put the Trojans up 6-3. After that, East Webster rallied to score nine unanswered runs.

“It’s been a long time since we were punched in the mouth and needed to respond,” head coach Blake Hutchison said. “A lot of guys had a part in it and it was a total team win.”

With the win, East Webster remains undefeated in the playoffs. The Wolverines are one win away from the program’s fourth state title. They will play game two at 1 p.m. Thursday.