MHSAA Mr. Baseball winners announced

The MHSAA announced its annual Mr. Baseball winners Tuesday afternoon. Three players from Northeast Mississippi received the honors.

Tupelo’s Lake Reed is the winner for 7A. The catcher is committed to play at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

In 3A, Mason McMillin of Mooreville is taking home the honors. He has led the Troopers to the North Half Championship where they will take on East Webster. McMillin is the first Mooreville player to win the award.

For the second straight year an East Union player is taking home the award in the 2A ranks. Mississippi State commit Landon Harmon is the winner. He’s been a force on the mound and at the plate this season, leading the Urchins to the North Half Championship against Hamilton.