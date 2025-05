Mid-morning (Healthy Eating for the Summer) – 05/30/25

School is out for summer, and that means kids will likely be raiding the pantry or fridge.

Today on Mid-morning, Dr. Calvin French and Dr. Denise Turner from the Children’s Health Clinic in Columbus join Kealy to offer parents insight and tips on healthy, nutritious snacks.

