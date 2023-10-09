Mid-week changes

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A beautiful, cool, fall-like weekend works to continue into this week. Temperatures are slightly warmer for the beginning of the week, with some up and down changes for the rest of the week. Rain chance is looking to make a return too.

MONDAY NIGHT: Started off the week with a mostly clear sky and slightly warmer temperatures compared to the weekend. The mostly clear sky will be continuing through the night. Overnight temperatures are going to be falling into the middle 50s. It is going to be cool but overall very pleasant!

TUESDAY: Another warm day, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Monday. High temperatures are going to be heading into the middle 80s. The day will start mostly clear and the cloud coverage will be filling in throughout the day. Conditions are expected to become mostly cloudy by the evening. The clouds will be holding in some of the warmth, keeping low temperatures in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Some changes again! High temperatures are going to be taking another break, highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy sky also has the chance of bringing in some rain for our southern and SE counties. Depending on how slow or how strong this system may turn out, there could be a few spots for rain in the northern part of the viewing area. Clouds will keep low temperatures in the upper 50s.