Mid-week comfort before heat up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable conditions stick with us through the middle of the week. Temperatures will then jump straight into summer time, heading through the 90s!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Light clouds maintain through the night, as temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Humidity staying low will allow for a very pleasant night.

WEDNESDAY: Repeat! Not much changing. Temperatures continue in the middle 80s, with lows back in the lower 60s. Light clouds will be possible, still allowing plenty of sun to enjoy these comfortable conditions.

THURSDAY: Bring on the heat! For those who are not a fan of summer time heat…it is coming whether we are ready or not. High temperatures Thursday will be the first (of several) day in the 90s. Overnight temps will be mild, in the middle 60s.

The heat will progressively push through the 90s into the weekend. Start drinking extra water now to prepare yourselves for the potentially dangerous heat heading our way.