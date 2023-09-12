Mid-Week Cool Down With Showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Skies will be overcast for today and tomorrow with a few isolated showers. Cloud cover will continue through the overnight hours with a few lingering showers. We will clear out for Thursday, but rain chances return on Friday and through the weekend.

TODAY – It will be another hot one today with highs into the low 90s. We have a cold front that will push through today, but we won’t be able to feel the effects of it until tomorrow. Skies remain mostly cloudy with isolated showers today. Helping to cool us off, winds will be out of the NNE at 5-10mph.

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will cool off into the mid 60s. Cloud cover will stick around for the overnight hours with a few lingering showers.



TOMORROW – Wednesday will be cooler with highs only reaching into the mid 80s. Much like today, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers. We will also have winds out of the NNE at 5-10mph to help cool us down.

THIS WEEKEND – Rain chances return for your Friday with a 20% chance of rain through this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. Overnight temperatures will be noticeably cooler with lows in the low 60s.