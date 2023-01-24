Mid-week rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A soggy weekend led to a cool and dry Monday. The next rain chance comes the middle of the week. Temperatures are staying cool this week.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky is going to remain mostly clear for tonight. The overnight temperature will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Heavy cloud coverage will be building back in throughout the day, ahead of the next rainy system. There is a slight chance to see some sprinkles throughout the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the middle 50s. This round of rain will come late Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday morning. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms within the line of rain showers. While there is not much of a severe threat with this system, heavy rain and gusty winds are going to be the main hazards. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The temperatures will continue to be cooler, ranging between the upper 40s to middle 50s. Rain and cloud coverage will clear out by Wednesday night. This will allow overnight temperatures to become even cooler, ranging between the upper 20s and the middle 30s.