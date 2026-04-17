MIHL names Dr. Scott Tollison interim President of MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Institute for Higher Learning Trustees have named an interim president for the Mississippi University for Women.

Dr. Scott Tollison has been named interim president of MUW. According to a press release from the IHL, Tollison currently serves as provost and executive vice president of Academic Affairs at the W.

He will step into the role of President on July 1, 2026.

Current president Nora Miller will continue to serve as president until Tuesday, June 30. She announced her retirement in January.

In the press release, Gee Ogletree, president of the IHL Board of Trustees, says that the board is looking forward to working with Tollison.

A native of West Point, Tollison has also served as a dean for the College of Business and Professional Studies.

Tollison states in the release that he’s grateful for the Board of Trustees’ confidence in him and he’s excited about the opportunity.

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