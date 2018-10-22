Mike Espy meets with Starkville community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With the Senate election only weeks away, democratic candidate Mike Espy is making some final campaign stops.

Espy met with people in Starkville today wanting to hear what concerns they had.

He started the day off meeting with local leaders.

Later, he stopped by Mississippi State University to with meet with students and finished up the day talking to local business leaders.

He says his campaign is running smoothly and continuing the stand strong.

“Our campaign is very motivated we’re very encouraged we stayed in the poll numbers we see it in the revenue received from donations. No one tells me what to say or how to think no one tells me how to vote what you heard was coming from my spirit and from my from me,” says Espy.

The next stop for Espy is Tupelo.