Mike Leach transported to Jackson hospital due to health issue

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- According to Mississippi State Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter, head football coach Mike Leach suffered a personal health issue at his home early on Sunday. The issue led to a decision to transfer Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

Salter said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and Interim Athletics Director Bracky Brett have decided to place defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football program until Leach returns.

Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue. We will continue to keep you updated as this situation develops.