Mila Hardy awarded merit scholarship to attend Broadway Kids Auditions in New York City

NEW YORK CITY/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An 11-year-old actress from Columbus is in the Big Apple this week for a nationally recognized performing arts intensive.

Meela Hardy was awarded a merit scholarship to attend Broadway Kids Auditions in New York City.

In the intensive, Hardy and others will train with Broadway professionals in acting, singing, dance, and audition techniques.

The 18 actors, including Hardy, will perform in a showcase at the end of the camp, each singing a solo.

Hardy also made her NYC performance debut on Monday by performing at legendary entertainment venue Don’t Tell Mama as part of The Comeback Cabaret.

Hardy has appeared in several productions with Golden Triangle Theatre, including Grease: School Edition, Newsies Jr., and Annie.

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