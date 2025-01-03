Mild and sunny to finish the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing off the week with few changes. Conditions shift over the weekend, followed by a BIG drop in temperatures!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Calm and cold, with a few passing clouds. Overnight low temperatures are going to be close to freezing again tonight. Low to middle 30s are expected across the corner tonight and into tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Not much changing compared to Thursday. Mostly clear, dry, mild highs, and cold lows. A quick moving, dry cold front will move through MS over the morning hours. Expected middle 50s by the afternoon. Lows will fall below freezing overnight and into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 50s. It will be a day all about rebuilding the moisture back into the atmosphere. The day will start clear but end cloudy. Gulf moisture will pull in, as the High Pressure moves E/SE. Clouds will build in through the afternoon and throughout the evening. Lows will be a bit more tolerable, in the lower 40s. By Sunday, temps jump up into the low to middle 60s, with the next Low Pressure system. Showers and storms are likely throughout the entire day. It will happen in two rounds. Round one, in the morning, will be mostly showers with few possible rumbles. Round 2 will ride with the cold front, with the possibility of some severe threats. Stick with us for updates!