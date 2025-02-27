Mild, breezy Thursday ahead of chilly Friday morning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – February comes to an end, but the warm temperatures do not! A nice weekend is ahead as temperatures will be in the 70s before dropping into the 60s on Sunday due to a weak cold front. Severe weather is possible next week as another cold front passes through NE Mississippi.

THURSDAY: A cold front passed through overnight dropping temperatures 10+ degrees. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, accompanied by a NW wind and gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Grab that jacket, lows will drop in the mid to upper 30s, with no clouds in sight.

WEEKEND: A beautiful and sunny weekend is right around the corner! Saturday highs will top out at 70 degrees, with a mostly clear sky overhead, before dropping into the mid 30s overnight. A weak cold front will pass through NE Mississippi Saturday night dropping temperatures around 10 degrees. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s with temperatures in the 30s overnight into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: A potential for severe weather could increase as we head into early next week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday leading into Wednesday as a cold front moves through Mississippi on Tuesday and will continue to track east. Timing is uncertain as of right now, but more details to come as we head into the weekend.

Addison Polk

WCBI Weather