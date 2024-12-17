Mild December weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will hover near 70 degrees over the next couple of days. Cold weather returns late week into the weekend.

TUESDAY: A stalled/diffusing front over the region will keep moisture piled up across north MS, and clouds will linger all day. Some on/off showers are possible as well with temperatures in the upper 60s for most.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The daytime diffused front eventually weakens in advance of a stronger front to the northwest. The weather stays generally dry through the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Another batch of locally heavy rain should move through the region from late morning through mid-afternoon. Moisture actually decreases with time as the front passes, and veering low-level winds will act to undercut the heaviest rain activity. Still, plenty of stratiform rain is expected – good ole fashioned stuff! There is also a small, low-end risk of gusty winds along the leading edge of the line for areas near Oxford to Corinth to Iuka between 7-11a.

REST OF WEEK: Gradual clearing is forecast through Thursday and Friday w/falling temps. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely starting Saturday morning.