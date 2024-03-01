Mild & Rainy start to Friday, warming up for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a rainy start to your first day of March, but warmer and drier air will be present for the weekend.

FRIDAY: It was a wet morning to start out! Rain showers and thunderstorms passed through earlier this morning, and some of these showers will be sticking with us until the afternoon. By the evening, we will only be left with clouds lingering and maybe an isolated shower or two. Today will be mild with a high temperature of only 54. By tonight, we will be cooling down into the upper 40s.

SAT & SUN: Get ready for a warmer weekend! Temperatures will be back into the upper 60s by Saturday and into the 70s by Sunday. Conditions will remain partly cloudy for Saturday, and clouds start to build Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK AHEAD: Make sure to enjoy this dry weekend while you can because next week is looking wet. Rain chances return by the beginning of the work week through midweek with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.