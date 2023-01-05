Mild, sunshine regime takes over ahead of Sunday front

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs settle into the mid to upper 50s for the most part, as more sunshine prevails. A cold front Sunday helps keep highs in the 50s and brings our next rain-maker to the region.

FRIDAY: A slight drop in high occurs into the mid 50s Friday, as more clouds return to the region. Lows drop into the 40s overnight. No rain is expected

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs get a boost into the mid to lower 60s Saturday before a cold front Sunday brings rain back to the region and highs back into the 50s. Lows increase in to the mid to low 50s by overnight Saturday before dropping into the upper 30s overnight Sunday. Highs settle out into the mid 50s by Tuesday as sunshine returns to the region.