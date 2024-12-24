Mild temperatures and a few showers for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The clear and pleasant conditions stick around for the rest of our Christmas Eve! Mild conditions continue into Christmas day with a few showers moving in for the evening. The warming trend will continue along with increasing rain chances by the weekend.

CHRISTMAS EVE – We have a clear and mild end to our Christmas Eve with overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 30s.

CHRISTMAS DAY – After a chilly start to our Christmas morning, temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s so it will be a relatively mild Christmas day. There will be a steady increase in clouds throughout the day with some showers possible by the evening hours.

REST OF THIS WEEK – Looking ahead towards the rest of this week, the warming trend continues with highs climbing into the upper 60s by the weekend. We do have an increase in rain chances starting on our Friday and continuing into the weekend with some storms possible on Saturday.