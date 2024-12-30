Mild today with cooler temperatures returning this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More pleasant conditions in store for our Monday with clouds gradually clearing through the afternoon. We’ll start to see cooler conditions move in for the rest of this week with highs in the low to mid 50s.

TODAY/TONIGHT – We have dense fog this morning for the southern half of the viewing area, so be sure to drive slow and use your low beams. A few clouds for this morning will gradually clear out through this afternoon, so we can enjoy more sunshine today! Mild temperatures continue today with highs in the mid 60s! Heading into the overnight hours, a few clouds start to move back into the region with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s!

NEW YEAR’S EVE – Slightly cooler conditions expected for our New Year’s Eve with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll have a few passing clouds for the evening, but overall nice conditions expected for watching the fireworks! You will need a jacket for the evening with overnight lows expected to be in the mid 30s!

THIS WEEK – Looking ahead through the rest of this week, we’ll start off the new year with cooler temperatures in the low 50s! We’ll remain dry through the rest of the work week with our next rain chance moving in by Sunday.