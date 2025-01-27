Milder temps return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tolerable temperatures have returned to the forecast. Looking at temps in the 60s for the next several days. Next rain chance comes on Thursday!

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds continue to slowly clear out through the evening. Temperatures will likely fall below freezing, into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUE/WED: Sunshine returns and maintains through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 60s! What a difference! Overnight temperatures will gradually warm up too. A few passing clouds may be possible Wednesday evening.

THU/FRI: Most of the day should be dry Thursday, though clouds will be increasing throughout the morning. A few showers are possible by afternoon. A strong cold front will approach early Friday, bringing widespread rain and embedded storms to the region. Right now, we don’t expect a big severe weather risk…but things are “close” to being more favorable for severe storms. We’ll watch for any more unstable trends over the next few days.