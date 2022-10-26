Military mom returns home with the element of surprise

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 26 is recognized as the National Day of the Deployed. Victory Christian Academy is holding a ceremony for students who have family members who are current or former military.

For two students, they’re going to get the surprise of a lifetime as their mother comes home after being deployed for six months.

Quashayla Outlaw looked on as her two unsuspecting boys, Justin and Jordan, stand side by side with their classmates who share a similar experience of having relatives who serve our country.

As she approaches her sons, their shock, turns to joy and the emotions run strong as the family is reunited.

Outlaw said recognition like this is important to the service members and their families.

“We miss out on a lot. Family. Friends. So it’s important all around. This is my first time seeing [her baby sister],” said Outlaw.

“I missed her a lot,” said the oldest son Justin while holding tears back.

Lavonne Harris, Quashayla’s grandmother, is no stranger to this moment.

“Now, she’s going out and her dad is getting ready to retire next month. Almost 26 years. So he went straight in so she missed out on a lot with her dad being gone but Grandmama was always there,” said Harris.

Outlaw has to go back Monday, October 31, and it will be a while before she sees her two sons again. In the meantime, she’s going to enjoy some good home cooking with Grandma and spend as much quality time as she can with her two boys.

