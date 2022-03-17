Millions of dollars are coming into the Magnolia Stat

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Millions of dollars are coming into the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced funds have surpassed 80 million dollars.

Just over 9 million dollars were transferred in net proceeds in February.

This year’s net proceeds for the lottery total 83 million dollars.

Alyce G. Clarke Law states the first 80 million will fund roads and bridges in Mississippi for 10 years.

Three million will head to the Education Enhancement Fund.