Millport hosts annual Stallion Street Fair

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) -Food, vendors, games, homemade goods, and even children’s activities, that’s what attracted hundreds of people to the Stallion Street Fair, in downtown Millport.

“It is good for the local people, and it gives all these vendors an opportunity to sell their stuff, and there is a lot of comraderies because I see folks that I have not seen in five years,” said Mark Trull, Stallion Street Fair Attendee. “It is just a great way for the community to get back together.”

Owner of Radiant and Marvelous Creations Cynthia Woods said events like this are very helpful to small businesses.

“It gives us a chance to get our name out there,” said Woods. “It allows us to meet other people and get ideas, and it is just a friendly thing for us to do.”

While most vendors used the street fair to sell clothes, and food, Jason Patterson and Ashley Sudduth used the event to let people know about a weight loss clinic that will soon be in the area.

“Obesity is an epidemic in America, and Mississippi and Alabama are consistently ranked among two of the most obese states in the union,” said Patterson. “This is a service that is needed, people need to know about it, and we are trying to make it as available and affordable as we can, for our community.”

“It is definitely a tool, the big thing with weight loss is there are multiple components of it,” said Sudduth. “We are also going to offer diet management and recipes.”

Vendors said they are already preparing for next year’s event.

