Millport roads flood over the weekend from passing storms

MILLPORT ALA. (WCBI) – Mother nature took a huge toll on several cities in the WCBI viewing area Saturday night, including Millport, Alabama.

Multiple streets in Millport were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

According to Millport Chief of Police Charles White, Mount Carmel Road, County Road 27, Mcadams Road, Macedonia Church Road, and several other roads were flooded.

The flood also caused damage and washed parts of the roads away.

