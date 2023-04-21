Miss. IHL Board reports Alcorn State University appoints interim president

LORMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Another change in leadership at one of Mississippi’s universities.

The state Institutions of Higher Learning board said Dr. Felecia Nave is no longer the president at Alcorn State University. She had been in that role since 2019.

No reason was given for her departure.

Nave was the first female to lead Alcorn.

Mississippi Today reported that Nave is the fourth university president in the state to leave their position since June 2022.

Dr. Ontario Wooden, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Alcorn, was immediately appointed as interim president.

