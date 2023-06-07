Miss Mississippi Pageant festivities kick off with parade in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – Competition is underway for the Miss Mississippi title.

Pageant festivities kicked off Tuesday with the traditional Miss Mississippi Parade in downtown Vicksburg.

38 contestants from all over the state are competing for the crown plus thousands of dollars in cash and scholarships.

The winner will represent the state at the Miss America pageant in September.

Preliminary competitions are being held Wednesday through Friday.

The new Miss Mississippi will be crowned on June 10.

