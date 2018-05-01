Miss Mississippi USA Helps At St. Jude Fundraiser Ahead Of Pageant

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The young lady representing the Magnolia State in the Miss USA pageant is in her final week of preparations before she leaves for the big event.

Laine Mansour was crowned Miss Mississippi USA last year and next Wednesday she leaves for Shreveport- Bossier City Louisiana where she will compete for the Miss USA title.

- Advertisement -

Mansour, who is Miss Tupelo, spent a few hours Monday evening as a celebrity waiter at the St Jude fundraiser at Harvey’s.

The Ole Miss student says she has worked hard to prepare for Miss USA and wants to encourage young girls with their confidence. She says pageants have helped her achieve many personal goals.

“I was actually a terribly shy child, I didn’t even want to raise my hand to say here in class, so my aunt was actually Miss Mississippi, he said, you know what, we need to get Laine in pageants, this will be her saving grace, I did my first pageant when I was eight, took a little break in high school cheerleading and I won Tupelo High School most beautiful, Ole Miss Most Beautiful, where I now attend school and then God led me to Miss Mississippi,” Mansour said.

Laine’s platform is called “GEM” or “Going the Extra Mile.” Miss USA takes place May 21st.

missmississippiusa.com/msusa.html