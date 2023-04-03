Miss Mississippi USA, Miss Mississippi Teen USA announces winners

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Winners from the Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA have been announced.

Collinsville native Sydney Russell was crowned Miss Mississippi USA 2023 Saturday night. 26-year-old Russell is a student pharmacist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Claire Ulmer of Natchez was crowned Miss Mississippi Teen USA. The 18-year-old is a high school senior and an aspiring sports broadcaster.

Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA are the preliminary competitions for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

The national competitions will be held later this year.

