Missing man from Noxubee Co. has been found safe

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man reported missing in Noxubee County has been found.

Sheriff Tommy Roby said Davenport Hill is safe.

He was located out of the area.

A Silver Alert was issued for Hill after he was last seen on October 28.

That alert has been cancelled.

