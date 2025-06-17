Missing teen reported missing in Prentiss County found safe

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 17-year-old Prentiss County teenager who went missing Sunday night has been found and is safe.

Shouse was reported missing Sunday morning, June 15. He was last seen by family members Sunday night before bedtime. His shoes were found about two miles west of his house in the Marietta community.

Search teams had been out throughout the day looking for the teenager, who is also autistic.

Sheriff Tolar said more information will be released on Tuesday, June 17.

