Group of young women learns construction basics at 3rd annual BuildHer Camp

This week, a group of area young women learns the basics of construction at the third annual BuildHer Camp.

The camp, on the campus of East Mississippi Community College Golden Triangle Campus, teaches the young women the basics of construction.

16 young women from five different counties and several different schools, public and private, will be at a week-long camp.

Each day, they will have sessions on foundation, roofing, electrical, and plumbing, followed by lunch and lectures where they will learn more about the career paths that construction can open for them.

Melinda Lowe, Executive Director of FORGE, said the goal of the camp is to introduce them to the world of construction and a career path they never considered.

She said it will not only teach them a new career path but will also give them life skills.

On Friday, the young women will have a skill challenge testing the skills that they’ve learned throughout the week.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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