Missing Tupelo girls found

After running away from a Tupelo shelter, two girls are found by authorities and returned home

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Two girls who ran away from a shelter in Tupelo have been found. Yasmin Shamblin and Shira Mcshan reportedly left Faith Haven on September 28, around 8:30 at night. Thursday, October 7th, both girls were reported found and are back on the Faith Haven property. WCBI reached out to the Lee County SHeriff’s Department as to why the girls may have left and where they were located but they were unable to give us that information at this time.