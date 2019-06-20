Mission Mississippi president says racism, division can be overcome

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The president of a ministry that brings people of faith together across racial and denominational lines said overcoming obstacles to unity is possible, but also takes a lot of work.

Mission Mississippi President Neddie Winters spent the day in Tupelo, where he spoke at a prayer breakfast at Saint James Catholic Church.

Winters spoke on “Communities Transformation Through Living Reconciled.” He said there are many avenues for reconciliation in every community and churches should be leading the way regarding unity among the races.

He also said true unity can happen despite political differences.

“I think our Christianity should trump all of our differences, ought to override differences, that’s what we’re pushing for, put our Christianity hat on, not allow our differences relating to race, political, otherwise to separate or divide us to the point we cannot work together,” said Winters.

Mission Mississippi will soon announce a regional event for Northeast Mississippi. It should take place sometime in the late summer or early fall.