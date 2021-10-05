Mississippi 1st grader recovering after being shot at school

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — A first grade student in Mississippi will spend weeks in a wheelchair after he was shot when another child was playing with a gun at school. Tylin Parker was shot last week at Newton Elementary School in Newton, then airlifted to a Jackson hospital. His mother, Antoinette Evans, told WJTV-TV that her 6-year-old son had two surgeries. Evans said she believes the school should have metal detectors. Tylin says the boy with the gun was pretending to be duck hunting. He said he told the boy to stop, and he believes the boy did not mean to shoot him.