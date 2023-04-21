Mississippi airports awarded nearly $35M in federal grants for improvement

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two federal grant programs are paving the way for major improvements at some area airports.

In all, about $35 million is coming to Mississippi through the Federal Aviation Administration’s AIP, or Airport Improvement Program, and the AIG, or Airport Improvement Grant Program.

Seven area airports will be impacted with some of them getting money from both programs.

Houston Municipal Airport is one of the biggest beneficiaries in our area, getting just over a million dollars to reconstruct its runway.

Macon Municipal will be getting over $800,000 for a hangar facility. Pontotoc County is getting over $400,000 for lighting improvements.

Winona-Montgomery County will be seeing over $450,000 for runway and taxiway improvements.

Louisville-Winston County is getting just over $300,000 to improve its apron area.

Over $460,000 is going to install perimeter fencing at Okolona Municipal Airport.

And the Golden Triangle Regional Airport will see a $700,000 investment to construct a new building.

In all, 39 grants were awarded to airports across the state.

