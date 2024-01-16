Mississippi, Alabama battle icy conditions; One fatality reported

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Much of Mississippi and Alabama are seeing icy travel problems.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported that 75 of the state’s 82 counties have reported ice on the roads.

One traffic fatality has been reported in Humphreys County.

State troopers in Troop G, out of Starkville, worked 26 crashes on January 15 and some the next morning. No major injuries were reported.

In Alabama, ice was reported as far south as Montgomery. Lamar and Pickens County roads have been deemed impassable.

Road crews cannot put down any more salt until temperatures are above 20 degrees.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X