Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week 11

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The latest high school football polls as voted on by the Mississippi Associated Press.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Starkville (6) (8-2) 104 1

2. West Point (3) (9-1) 98 2

3. South Panola (1) (9-1) 85 5

4. Picayune (1) (9-0) 83 4

5. Petal (8-1) 58 6

6. Madison Central (7-2) 42 3

7. Oxford (8-1) 40 7

8. West Jones (9-0) 33 8

9. Greenwood (9-0) 20 T10

10. South Pike (10-0) 19 T10

Others receiving votes: Corinth 5, Lafayette 3, Columbia 3, Heritage Aca. 3, Oak Grove 2, Pearl 2, North Side 2, West Marion 1, St. Joseph, Greenville 1, Laurel 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nanih Waiya (10) (8-2) 109 1

2. Noxapater (8-2) 96 2

3. Lumberton (8-2) 88 3

4. Smithville (7-2) 55 4

5. Biggersville (7-1) 43 5

Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 27, West Bolivar (1) 22.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Philadelphia (9) (9-1) 108 1

2. Taylorsville (1) (9-1) 99 2

3. Scott Central (7-2) 83 4

4. East Webster (8-1) 63 5

5. North Side (1) (9-0) 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Bay Springs 31, Calhoun City 19,

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (11) (9-0) 110 1

2. West Marion (9-1) 97 2

3. Senatobia (7-2) 69 NR

4. Magee (8-2) 37 3

5. Booneville (7-2) 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Choctaw County 28, Winona 27, Yazoo County 15, Water Valley 13, North Panola 12,

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. South Pike (6) (10-0) 104 1

2. Greenwood (4) (9-0) 101 2

3. Corinth (1) (8-2) 85 3

4. Louisville (8-2) 77 4

5. Itawamba AHS (10-0) 73 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. West Point (8) (9-1) 106 1

2. Picayune (3) (9-0) 101 2

3. West Jones (9-0) 90 3

4. Lafayette (7-2) 76 4

5. Laurel (7-2) 67 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Starkville (10) (8-2) 109 1

2. South Panola (1) (9-1) 90 3

3. Petal (8-1) 85 4

4. Oxford (8-1) 74 5

5. Madison Central (7-2) 73 2

Others receiving votes: Southaven 9.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Heritage Aca. (10) (11-0) 109 1

2. St. Joseph, Greenville (10-0) 95 2

3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (1) (9-2) 91 3

4. Jackson Prep (8-2) 76 4

5. Pillow Aca. (8-2) 69 5

Others receiving votes: None.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo.

