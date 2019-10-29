Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week 11

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The latest high school football polls as voted on by the Mississippi Associated Press.
Class Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Starkville (6) (8-2) 104 1
2. West Point (3) (9-1) 98 2
3. South Panola (1) (9-1) 85 5
4. Picayune (1) (9-0) 83 4
5. Petal (8-1) 58 6
6. Madison Central (7-2) 42 3
7. Oxford (8-1) 40 7
8. West Jones (9-0) 33 8
9. Greenwood (9-0) 20 T10
10. South Pike (10-0) 19 T10
Others receiving votes: Corinth 5, Lafayette 3, Columbia 3, Heritage Aca. 3, Oak Grove 2, Pearl 2, North Side 2, West Marion 1, St. Joseph, Greenville 1, Laurel 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nanih Waiya (10) (8-2) 109 1
2. Noxapater (8-2) 96 2
3. Lumberton (8-2) 88 3
4. Smithville (7-2) 55 4
5. Biggersville (7-1) 43 5
Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 27, West Bolivar (1) 22.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Philadelphia (9) (9-1) 108 1
2. Taylorsville (1) (9-1) 99 2
3. Scott Central (7-2) 83 4
4. East Webster (8-1) 63 5
5. North Side (1) (9-0) 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Bay Springs 31, Calhoun City 19,
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Columbia (11) (9-0) 110 1
2. West Marion (9-1) 97 2
3. Senatobia (7-2) 69 NR
4. Magee (8-2) 37 3
5. Booneville (7-2) 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Choctaw County 28, Winona 27, Yazoo County 15, Water Valley 13, North Panola 12,
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. South Pike (6) (10-0) 104 1
2. Greenwood (4) (9-0) 101 2
3. Corinth (1) (8-2) 85 3
4. Louisville (8-2) 77 4
5. Itawamba AHS (10-0) 73 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (8) (9-1) 106 1
2. Picayune (3) (9-0) 101 2
3. West Jones (9-0) 90 3
4. Lafayette (7-2) 76 4
5. Laurel (7-2) 67 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Starkville (10) (8-2) 109 1
2. South Panola (1) (9-1) 90 3
3. Petal (8-1) 85 4
4. Oxford (8-1) 74 5
5. Madison Central (7-2) 73 2
Others receiving votes: Southaven 9.
Class Private Schools
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Heritage Aca. (10) (11-0) 109 1
2. St. Joseph, Greenville (10-0) 95 2
3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (1) (9-2) 91 3
4. Jackson Prep (8-2) 76 4
5. Pillow Aca. (8-2) 69 5
Others receiving votes: None.
—
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo.
