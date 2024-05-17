Eiland Middle School students get head start on career planning

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The future is closer than you think, so it’s best to start planning early.

That’s what students were doing today at Eiland Middle School in Louisville.

Students got to meet professionals from a wide variety of career fields, from academia and medicine to law enforcement and utility workers.

This career day also had a little different spin.

All of the presenters were former Eiland Middle School students.

Teachers and administrators think it’s important for students to see successful people from backgrounds similar to their own.

“There are multiple careers out there, and we wanted to give our kids a wide variety of career choices, and maybe it will spark something in them. ‘Hey, I want to be the mayor’. We even had the mayor here today. ‘Hey, I want to work for, I want to do a hands-on job. I want to work for EMEPA’. ‘I would like to be a Registered Nurse’. Just encouraging them; just letting them know that they can be what they want to be,” said Dr. Melissa Davis, EMS Assistant Principal.

“I know a lot of our village, our families, here in Louisville, they poured into us, and I wanted; it was important to me to come back to my hometown and to pour into the young people, just as I was poured into,” said Dr. Lakeisha Cunningham, William Carey University Assistant Professor.

Students also took an assessment test, with the results being used to help them explore possible career paths.

