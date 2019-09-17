Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Five

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest Mississippi high school football polls for week five of the 2019 season.

Class Overall

- Advertisement -

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. Pearl (3-1) 96 2

3. Brandon (3-1) 82 3

4. South Panola (4-0) 77 6

5. West Point (3-1) 71 5

6. Starkville (2-2) 55 9

7. Oxford (3-1) 42 10

8. Picayune (3-0) 33 NR

9. Lafayette (3-1) 29 4

10. Oak Grove (3-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: West Jones 11, Louisville 7, South Pike 7, Petal 6, Laurel 4, Corinth 3, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 3, Columbia 1, St. Joseph, Greenville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Noxapater (8) (3-1) 116 2

2. Smithville (2) (3-1) 103 1

3. Nanih Waiya (1) (2-2) 99 3

4. Lumberton (2-2) 73 5

5. Simmons (1) (2-2) 71 4

Others receiving votes: TCPS 12, West Lowndes 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. Philadelphia (3-1) 105 2

3. Bay Springs (4-0) 87 3

4. Charleston (3-1) 83 4

5. Scott Central (3-1) 79 5

Others receiving votes: East Webster 6.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (10) (4-0) 108 1

2. Water Valley (1) (3-0) 100 5

3. Houston (1) (4-0) 95 4

4. Noxubee County (3-1) 77 3

5. Seminary (3-1) 55 2

Others receiving votes: North Panola 24, Winona 21.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. South Pike (7) (4-0) 112 2

2. Greenwood (4) (4-0) 108 3

3. Louisville (2-2) 95 1

4. Corinth (1) (2-1) 93 4

5. Itawamba AHS (4-0) 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Poplarville 18, New Albany 6, Richland 6.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. West Point (9) (3-1) 116 2

2. Picayune (3) (4-0) 106 3

3. Lafayette (3-1) 94 1

4. West Jones (4-0) 92 4

5. Laurel (3-1) 66 5

Others receiving votes: Wayne County 6.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. Pearl (3-1) 97 2

3. Brandon (3-1) 95 3

4. South Panola (4-0) 80 4

5. Starkville (2-2) 76 5

Others receiving votes: Oxford 12.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (10) (5-0) 118 1

2. Heritage Aca. (2) (5-0) 99 2

3. Jackson Prep (3-1) 94 3

4. St. Joseph, Greenville (4-0) 81 4

5. Pillow Aca. (4-0) 67 5

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 8, Parklane Aca. 7, Jackson Aca. 6. All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.