Mississippi Arts Commission awards grant to Starkville Area Arts Council

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)- The Starkville Area Arts Council has received a two-year grant award for general operating support from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) in the amount of $13,000.

For FYE June 2021, MAC has awarded $1.3 million in funding to artists and arts programs across the state. Recipients benefit in a number of ways, including operating support for museums and community arts centers, arts integration and guest artist presentations in schools, and continuing education and supplies for working artists.

SAAC uses MAC funding and other grant sources to support general operations, which allow it to operate programs year-round.

General operating support is critical to ensure oversight and growth of all SAAC programs, including after-school initiatives like Art Partners, events like Art in the Park and our Art in Public Places series, as well as the Cotton District Arts Festival.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the funding and, in particular, approval for two years. This makes budgeting much easier and frees our internal capacity to seek other sources of funding next year. MAC also serves as a key arts partner by providing resources and input on communications, diversity, and other organizational needs,” says Executive Director John Bateman. “They are a real asset for the Mississippi arts community.”

