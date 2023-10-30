Mississippi Assoc. of Educators: Raise Mississippi town hall meeting Nov. 2

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Association of Educators is holding a Raise Mississippi town hall meeting.

The event takes place Thursday, November 2 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Jacqueline Brown is a teacher at Okolona and a member of the MAE Board of Directors.

She said raising the standard of education in the state is a community effort.

“Education needs everyone. The parents can’t do it on their own. Educators can’t do it on their own. The business can’t do it on their own. It takes all of us to join in collectively to raise the level of education. Because we know, businesses will know what’s needed following graduation, post graduation. That way, educators can provide those things for students in the classroom,” said Brown.

The town hall will be held at the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance building in Shannon, Mississippi.

For more information, visit www.maetoday.org/raisems

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter