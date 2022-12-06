Mississippi Auditor’s report suggests state agencies misspent federal funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Auditor’s report on Federal funds suggests state agencies misspent millions of Federal dollars.

Shad White’s Office released its Single Audit of Federal Funds covering the fiscal year from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

During this period, Mississippi was receiving stimulus money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Some of the more notable findings include the Auditor’s contention that the Mississippi Department of Employment Security paid $473 million in improper or fraudulent unemployment payments, including payments to prisoners.

MDES also reportedly spent stimulus money on equipment unrelated to combating COVID-19, including buying Chinese-made drones to be used in workforce training that Congress had banned Federal agencies from buying due to potential security risks.

The Division of Medicaid was also singled out for providing benefits to possibly ineligible recipients, including two individuals who reportedly owned multi-million dollar homes, but were receiving Medicaid benefits.

White also points out several state agencies, including the Department of Human Services, who failed to monitor spending by sub-recipients – people or agencies that they fund to run programs for them.

The full report can be found here.

