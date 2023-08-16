Mississippi-based businesses land spots on Inc. 5000 list

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It is the list that shows who is on the go and which businesses are really growing.

Starkville-based Glo has made the INC. 5000 list. The company is listed at 3,563 overall.

It was just eight years ago that two college students came up with liquid-activated GLO cubes.

Anna Barker and Hagan Walker made the switch to selling the early child development toys called GLO Pals and teamed with Sesame Street, all from Starkville.

The duo built their business from a college apartment to an international company.

You may know Missy Wigginton as Mama Justice.

Now, the MW Law Firm has just claimed the prestigious position as the second-fastest growing personal injury law firm in the entire United States.

The Mama Justice Law Firm ranks No. 676 on the 2023 Inc. 5,000.

This is an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

