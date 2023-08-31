Mississippi BBB warns consumers about dishonest contractors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New construction, repairs, and renovations. The building trades are busy in North Mississippi, and while people know what they pay for, some are getting less than expected.

Now, the Mississippi Better Building Bureau is issuing a warning to consumers to watch out for dishonest contractors.

The Mississippi BBB has received many complaints about homeowners paying for home repairs and being ripped off by contractors in the past months.

Home sweet home, or maybe a homeowner’s nightmare. While construction and repairs are costly, that price can get steeper when you go into the process blind.

“First of all, get everything in writing. Any good and legitimate business, even if it is a small job,” O’Hara said.

John O’Hara president of the Mississippi Better Business Bureaus, said there are a few things you need to know before hiring a contractor. A solid piece of advice: Shop around.

“Tell me the last three jobs you did. Can I contact them again, not an unreasonable request. Any good business would love to say here are my last three jobs,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara also recommends that homeowners take their time with the process.

“Some people just don’t want to wait, so they hire some people they give them a down payment; hopefully they don’t give them the whole amount up front,” O’Hara said

O’Hara said that your down payment or deposit should be no more than a third of the overall amount but not the full payment.

“Maybe a small contractor needs or some that go a lot of jobs may need that money for supplies, but they are not paid for their works or themselves for work they haven’t done yet,” O’Hara said

O’Hara advised consumers not to go the cheap route. Instead, Hire a licensed professional. It will save you in the long run or if anything else occurs.

“If you have a leak or a problem or an issue, it may not be covered by your insurance next time, so it’s best to be careful and get it done once.,” O’Hara said. “Hiring the right person first avoids all of that.”

If you or someone you know have lost money or have been dealing with dishonest contractors, contact the Mississippi Better Business Bureau and or the Mississippi Board of Contractors.

