Scattered storms linger with cooler air to follow

Columbus, Mississippi (WCBI)- Scattered storms to start off Thursday morning associated with a cold front. Cooler temperatures and lowering humidity to follow storms with a clear Mother’s Day weekend ahead.

THURSDAY: The possibility of severe weather can’t be entirely ruled out for northern counties of the state, with a Tornado Watch until 10a.m. Thursday morning. Mid-day will remain dry, but there is still a chance of a few scattered storms popping up over the course of Thursday evening.

FRIDAY: As a cold front passes, temperatures reach into the upper 70s. Clearer skies are in the future, with drier air and lowering humidity.

SATURDAY: Clear and dry for the weekend. Lower humidity and high temperature of 79, giving us a comfortable feel for a very nice day.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy throughout the day, but a chance of evening showers is possible after a high pressure system passes.

EARLY WEEK: Scattered showers possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.